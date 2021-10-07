'Couldn't speak till...': Vikram Bhatt reveals why he kept his marriage with Shwetambari Soni under wraps for a year

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who tied the knot with art curator Shwetambari Soni last year in an intimate ceremony and went public with their year-long marriage on Wednesday, opened up about why he kept their marriage under wraps.

Bhatt was previously married to his childhood sweetheart, Aditi Bhatt.

Bhatt and Soni were reportedly dating for sometime before they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Now, in an interview with MidDay, Bhatt said that he had initially thought of having a grand wedding, but the pandemic played spoilsport.

He further said that his love for art made Bhatt cross paths with Soni — the two were to work on an exhibition together. While the exhibition didn’t work out, their love story did.

Bhatt said that his wife is intelligent, and more frank than him. He added that since she doesn’t belong to the world of films, he loves coming home to someone who has been in a completely different world.

Having been candid about his previous relationships, it was uncharacteristic of Bhatt to keep his marriage under wraps for a year. He attributes the decision to their kids — while the filmmaker has daughter Krishna from his earlier marriage, Soni is mother to Arhavir and Adiraj from her previous marriage.

The filmmaker said that he did not want to speak about his second marriage until the kids were okay with it. He further added that at 52, what he has with Shweta Soni is not a crazy love affair, but a content and happy relationship.

Vikram Bhatt, who tied the knot with Aditi in 1998, has also dated Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. The 'Raaz' filmmaker had reportedly cheated on his first wife with beauty queen Sushmita Sen.

Sushmita and Vikram met each other working on the 1996 film 'Dastak', which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. After falling in love with Sen, Vikram had 'abandoned' his first wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt are coming up with a love series titled 'Sanak - Ek Junoon' starring Ronit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray.

It follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship. How their love overcomes these hurdles forms the crux of the tale.

