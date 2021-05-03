'Couldn't get hospital bed because he was not Chhota Rajan': Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa mourns relative's death

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday revealed that her relative Sameer Banerjee, who couldn't get a bed in any of the Delhi hospitals, has passed away.

Sutapa took to her social media handle to mourn the demise and shared how the unavailability of a hospital bed in the national capital resulted in the death.

Calling out the concerned authorities for not making appropriate COVID-19 arrangements in Delhi, Sutapa wrote, "I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India. and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital."

" couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not Chota Rajan. He was an honest man," she added.

In the post, she further thanked the COVID warriors who helped.

"My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my blessings to you all till I live, I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him," she added.