'Could have been raped and killed': Ameesha Patel accuses LJP candidate of misbehaviour during Bihar election campaign

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. Elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.
Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.
This is the first election that is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who was campaigning for the LJP shared her experience was nothing short of a nightmare.
According to a report by India Today, the “Kaho Naa Pyar Hai” actress has accused LJP candidate Prakash Chandra of “threatening, blackmailing and misbehaving.”
This came after an audio clip went viral, in which Patel can be heard describing she felt “unsafe” during the campaign trail in Bihar's Daudnagar.
She said, “I was so scared for my life and for the team of people that were with me that I had no choice but to quietly play along till I safely reached Bombay."
Patel claimed that even when she returned to Mumbai, Chandra kept threatening her via calls and texts asking her to speak highly of him.
“Instead he kept me in the village and threatened to leave me there if I didn’t agree and go along,” she added.
The 44-year-old asserted that she could have been raped and killed. “My car was surrounded at all times by his people and they would refuse to let my car move till I didn’t do as he said. He trapped me. And put my life in danger. This was his way of operating,” she said.
Meanwhile, Chandra has refuted all allegations and countered Patel’s claims by stating that she was paid by Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav to make such comments.
He said, “She was given full protection here. Her claims are completely baseless.”
He further accused Patel of asking Rs 10 lakh to make another video in the LJP leader’s favour.
