'Could have been raped and killed': Ameesha Patel accuses LJP candidate of misbehaviour during Bihar election campaign

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. Elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister.

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

This is the first election that is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who was campaigning for the LJP shared her experience was nothing short of a nightmare.

According to a report by India Today, the “Kaho Naa Pyar Hai” actress has accused LJP candidate Prakash Chandra of “threatening, blackmailing and misbehaving.”

This came after an audio clip went viral, in which Patel can be heard describing she felt “unsafe” during the campaign trail in Bihar's Daudnagar.