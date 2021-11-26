Cost of watching 'Antim: The Final Truth' at Mumbai's drive-in theatre can get you nearly 20 litres of petrol!

With cinema theatres reopening in Maharashtra, 'Antim: The Final Truth' marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after two years.

Releasing just a day after 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. A remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', the film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop.

'Antim: The Final Truth' releases in theatres on November 26 (today).

‘Antim’ will also be screened at India's first open-air rooftop theatre in Mumbai.

Open air, on the rooftop, in the safety of your own car, state-of-the-art technology and some more... This is what is on offer at Mumbai's Jio Drive-in theatre that opened on Diwali weekend with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The drive-in theatre, operated and managed by PVR Ltd, launched on November 5 and is billed as a "relatively safer open space" for audiences waiting to relive the big-screen experience after spending more than a year confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Situated in Jio World Drive, the recently launched retail precinct spread across 17.5 acres in Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex, Jio Drive-in has the capacity for 290 cars.

Only those who are fully vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter the mall complex.

The cost of watching ‘Antim’ on Friday at 10:30 pm, is priced at Rs 2,000 for per SUV/Sedan/Hatchback.

As per the terms and conditions mentioned on the PVR website:

· Food and beverages are not allowed.

· Ticket is compulsory for children of 3 years and above.

· Items like laptops, cameras, knives, lighters, matchboxes, cigarettes, firearms, and all types of inflammable objects are strictly prohibited.

· Items like carry-bags eatables, helmets, handbags are not allowed inside the theatres and are strictly prohibited. Kindly deposit at the baggage counter of mall/cinema.

· For safety purposes, wearing a mask is mandatory.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:16 AM IST