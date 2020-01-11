Cost of Taapsee Pannu's airport luggage can get you 62,000 Vada Pavs

Having an unapologetic and invigorating indigenous approach towards life, Taapsee Pannu is an actor par excellence. Be it her constant desire to lead in female centric films or participate fearlessly in activism, Taapsee has come a long way than just being a pretty face onscreen.

Earlier this morning, the Mission Mangal star was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she headed to fulfil her work commitments. The actress looked gorgeous as she strolled in wearing a black kurta, white palazzos and her standard curly hair look.

But what grabbed attention was the vintage style trolley bag of hers that came with a mammoth price tag. Taapsee was holding a Goyard trolley that costs around 8,625 USD, which is Rs 6.2 Lakh. The same amount can get you 62,000 Vada Pavs – every Mumbaikar’s favourite street snack.