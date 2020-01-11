Cost of Taapsee Pannu's airport luggage can get you 62,000 Vada Pavs

Having an unapologetic and invigorating indigenous approach towards life, Taapsee Pannu is an actor par excellence. Be it her constant desire to lead in female centric films or participate fearlessly in activism, Taapsee has come a long way than just being a pretty face onscreen.
Earlier this morning, the Mission Mangal star was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she headed to fulfil her work commitments. The actress looked gorgeous as she strolled in wearing a black kurta, white palazzos and her standard curly hair look.
But what grabbed attention was the vintage style trolley bag of hers that came with a mammoth price tag. Taapsee was holding a Goyard trolley that costs around 8,625 USD, which is Rs 6.2 Lakh. The same amount can get you 62,000 Vada Pavs – every Mumbaikar’s favourite street snack.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the film Saand Ki Aankh has a good line-up in the coming days. She will will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which is to release on 28th February 2020.
Furthermore, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's murder mystery with a twisted love story titled, Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee also features in Prakash Raj directorial Tadka, alongside Ali Fazal. The film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N’ Pepper, and was said to have run into legal trouble over the IP rights of the venture.
Pannu will also be essaying the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. The film will revolve around a sprinter Rashmi, who hails from Kutch and how the villagers called her Rocket. When she finally receives an opportunity to showcase her talent, she has to face many hurdles. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this is not based on any real-life sports personality.
