Cost of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's swanky new car can get you a house in Mumbai

Shilpa and Raj added the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a high-end luxurious minivan to their car collection.

The price of the car ranges from Rs 71.10 Lakh to Rs 1.46 crore, enough to buy a decent home in Mumbai suburbs.

Shilpa walked into Bollywood with the 1993 Diwali release "Baazigar" opposite Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol.

Last year, Shilpa told actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of "JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha", there was a time when no one took her seriously to offer her the role of the protagonist, adding that she is glad that she has survived through the tough times.

"Back in the 1990's, I have to be honest we were all typecast, either you were a very good actress and you would get those kinds of films or you would be typecast in those glamorous roles. And I was the latter, so nobody really took me seriously to offer me the main protagonist role," Shilpa said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama'.

This will mark her onscreen comeback after 13 years.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will star Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.