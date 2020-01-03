Cost of Ranveer Singh's house rent can get you an entire flat in Mumbai's plush locality

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, may have a picture perfect married life, but their real estate scenario has a different story to tell. Unlike typical couples who build an abode together, DeepVeer have kept their investments limited to their individual needs. According to a report by NDTV, Ranveer has rented a flat in the same building his wife Deepika.
In 2010, the Padmaavat actress had bought a swanky four bedroom flat in Beaumonde Towers (located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi) for Rs 16 crore. Ranveer has now rented a house in the same vicinity for Rs 7.25 lakh per month. The actor reportedly shifted to Deepika's Prabhadevi apartment after their wedding, before renting a flat of his own.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, after dating for six years. The celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year in November.
On work front, DeepVeer will be sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film ’83, which will release on April 10, 2020. Ranveer will be essaying the titular role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika will essay the role of his wife Romi.
Besides the duo also has individual projects lined up. Deepika will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which will release on January 10, 2020. She has also been roped in Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, she also has a film on Draupadi, and is in talks to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic comedy.
Ranveer on the other hand will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
