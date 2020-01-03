Cost of Ranveer Singh's house rent can get you an entire flat in Mumbai's plush locality

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, may have a picture perfect married life, but their real estate scenario has a different story to tell. Unlike typical couples who build an abode together, DeepVeer have kept their investments limited to their individual needs. According to a report by NDTV, Ranveer has rented a flat in the same building his wife Deepika.

In 2010, the Padmaavat actress had bought a swanky four bedroom flat in Beaumonde Towers (located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi) for Rs 16 crore. Ranveer has now rented a house in the same vicinity for Rs 7.25 lakh per month. The actor reportedly shifted to Deepika's Prabhadevi apartment after their wedding, before renting a flat of his own.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, after dating for six years. The celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year in November.