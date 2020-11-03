Cost of mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan's white maxi dress can get you 27 Mc Donald's meals

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has once again redefined maternity fashion with her comfortable yet chic maxi dress.
On Tuesday, Bebo was snapped by the paparazzi near her Bandra residence in Mumbai.
The actress, who'd set major fashion goals during her first pregnancy, was seen donning a white polka dot maxi dress with spaghetti sleeves and a plunging v-neck. Complimenting her look was a pair of black sunglasses and golden multi-strappy flats.
Check out the pictures here:
Crafted in a deliciously drapey plant-based material, this uneven hem dress with an fit and flare silhouette is effortless stylish.
Kareena's white Handkerchief Dress is from the clothing label Nicobar and comes with a price tag of Rs 6,750.
The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
Saif and Kareena shared the announcement of their second child with fans in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.
Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.
