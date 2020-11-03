Cost of mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan's white maxi dress can get you 27 Mc Donald's meals

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has once again redefined maternity fashion with her comfortable yet chic maxi dress.

On Tuesday, Bebo was snapped by the paparazzi near her Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The actress, who'd set major fashion goals during her first pregnancy, was seen donning a white polka dot maxi dress with spaghetti sleeves and a plunging v-neck. Complimenting her look was a pair of black sunglasses and golden multi-strappy flats.

Check out the pictures here: