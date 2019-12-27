Cost of hiring Kareena Kapoor’s hairstylist for your wedding is the same as a designer lehenga!

Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be on the Forbes List for her riches, courtesy balancing motherhood and making an onscreen appearance after a huge gap, but she is certainly one of the highest paid actresses of the industry.

Bebo, who is back in action with major films in her kitty, is slaying with her fashionable appearances. From aesthetic couture to stunning style statements, Kareena is entering her 40s with her best fashion foot forward.

Kareena, recently ditched her long locks and has been rocking a shorter hair length that accentuates her chiselled jawline. The credit for her gorgeous tresses goes to celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. He is a part of Bebo’s glam team and plays a vital role to make the diva stand out day after day.