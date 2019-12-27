Cost of hiring Kareena Kapoor’s hairstylist for your wedding is the same as a designer lehenga!

Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be on the Forbes List for her riches, courtesy balancing motherhood and making an onscreen appearance after a huge gap, but she is certainly one of the highest paid actresses of the industry.
Bebo, who is back in action with major films in her kitty, is slaying with her fashionable appearances. From aesthetic couture to stunning style statements, Kareena is entering her 40s with her best fashion foot forward.
Kareena, recently ditched her long locks and has been rocking a shorter hair length that accentuates her chiselled jawline. The credit for her gorgeous tresses goes to celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. He is a part of Bebo’s glam team and plays a vital role to make the diva stand out day after day.
Tsapatori is an award-winning hairstylist based in New York whose career has spanned over fifteen years. He swiftly progressed under Toni & Guy’s coaching to become one of Greece's most sought after hairstylists. Yianni has created a brand based on innovation and finesse that has seen his services rendered to high profile clientele.
However, if you wish to hire Yianni for a day at your wedding, the cost comes around Rs 1.5 Lakh per day. Considering a typical Indian marriage comprises of more than a day, which includes sangeet, mehendi, wedding, and reception, the overall cost can go up to Rs 4-5 Lakh. That’s the price tag of any designer lehenga!
That being said, Yianni is an artist who can work his magic, and make every strand on your crowning glory make the cut.
