Cost of Deepika Padukone’s winterwear can get you 360 tickets to watch 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, is slaying the fashion game with her style book. The actress has donned everything from sarees, dresses to casuals for back to back events. With some hits and misses, Deepika is certainly someone who can carry any outfit with ease.
Recently, the Padmaavat actress sported an all-pink winterwear by designer Emilia Wickstead that came with a hefty price tag. Deepika wore a pink Mirren that costs Rs 50,000 and paired them with The Woolmark Company Gus belted pleated merino wool straight-leg pants in the same colour, worth Rs 40,000. With an overall cost of Rs 90, 000, one can easily buy around 360 tickets to watch Chhapaak in theatres.
Deepika Padukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak is breaking the beauty norms and raising the inquisitiveness of what the movie holds. Ever since the hard-hitting trailer was released, the impact it has left on people is humongous. Riding high on emotions, the movie is all set to take us through the journey of Malti and bring Deepika in a never seen avatar.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, and also starring Vikrant Massey, the film will hit theatres on January 10, 2020.