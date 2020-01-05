Cost of Alia Bhatt's checkered outfit can get you 93 litres of petrol!

Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from an exotic Thailand vacay with beau Ranbir Kapoor and friend Ayan Mukerji has kick-started 2020 by setting the internet ablaze with her off-season summer look.
Though the nation is witnessing one of the chilliest winters this season, Alia seems to be unfazed by the weather and went on to flaunt her curves in a semi-casual avatar. The actor shared a picture on Instagram post returning from her vacation where she can be seen in a checkered top and trousers. She sported heart-shaped sunglasses with a tight high bun and minimal makeup. She captioned the picture as, "Summer-ian mamacita. Wearing @summersomewhereshop”
That being said, Alia’s easy breezy outfit comes at a cost that is on a higher end for an individual on an average pay. The Raazi actress’s ensemble costs around Rs 7560, which can get you 93 litres of petrol in Mumbai.
On work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space in Ayan's directorial Brahmastra, which is scheduled to be released in May this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjun, and Mouni Roy.
