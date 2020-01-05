Cost of Alia Bhatt's checkered outfit can get you 93 litres of petrol!

Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from an exotic Thailand vacay with beau Ranbir Kapoor and friend Ayan Mukerji has kick-started 2020 by setting the internet ablaze with her off-season summer look.

Though the nation is witnessing one of the chilliest winters this season, Alia seems to be unfazed by the weather and went on to flaunt her curves in a semi-casual avatar. The actor shared a picture on Instagram post returning from her vacation where she can be seen in a checkered top and trousers. She sported heart-shaped sunglasses with a tight high bun and minimal makeup. She captioned the picture as, "Summer-ian mamacita. Wearing @summersomewhereshop”