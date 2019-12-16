Corruption is everywhere: Ajay Devgn caught bribing Kapil Sharma to promote 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood celebrities make it a point to promote their films on The Kapil Sharma Show which is one of the most highly rated TV shows. The host Kapil Sharma hosted actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol who were on the show to promote their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kapil Sharma even took to social media to share a BTS video which will leave you in splits. The comedian even urged his fans to go and watch Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in Punjabi. Towards the end of the video, Ajay Devgn enters the frame and bribes Kapil with money for hilariously promoting the film.