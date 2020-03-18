Coronavirus update in India: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan deletes tweet after Delhi Airport clarification

On Wednesday, a video from the New Delhi international airport went viral on the internet. Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan also shared the video and criticised the airport authorities for 'taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them'. However, after the Delhi authorities clarification, Soni Razdan has deleted her tweet.

The veteran actress in the now-deleted tweet had written, “New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them."

Delhi Airport authorities told The Free Press Journal that the video was two days old and the said incident had taken place on Monday. The official handle also took to the micro-blogging site and replied to Razdan saying, "Dear Mam, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimize any inconvenience to the passengers."