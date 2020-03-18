Coronavirus: Producers Guild of India establishes relief fund for daily wagers of entertainment industry

Mumbai: Producers Guild of India (GUILD) on Tuesday announced to establish a relief fund for the daily-wage workers involved in entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The press release which was tweeted by film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh declared that the PGI "would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic."

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of Producers Guild of India, said that "in light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry."