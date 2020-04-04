Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar applaud CM Uddhav Thackeray's efforts in handling COVID-19 pandemic

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 61,671 lives and infected 1,153,998 people globally so far, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is receiving praise from all quarters in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest to applaud Thackeray is Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and the veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Akhtar congratulated Uddhav for handling the COVID-19. He wrote, "Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute."