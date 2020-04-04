Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar applaud CM Uddhav Thackeray's efforts in handling COVID-19 pandemic

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 61,671 lives and infected 1,153,998 people globally so far, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is receiving praise from all quarters in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest to applaud Thackeray is Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and the veteran poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Akhtar congratulated Uddhav for handling the COVID-19. He wrote, "Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute."
Swara Bhasker said that Uddhav has emerged as one of the most able administrators in the country. She tweeted, "#UddhavThackeray has emerged as one of the most able administrators we have in the country today. Salute to the way he and his administration have handled this #coronavirus crisis. Kudos to you sir!"
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned those spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun, and said that like COVID-19, there is a communal virus too.
"We did not let what happened in Delhi happen in Maharashtra. It (Tableeghi Jamaat event) was permitted earlier, but later looking at the situation we withdrew the permission. Authorities now have traced all those who went to the Delhi event from our state," Thackeray said.
"Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID-19 virus sees no religion," he added.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 537 on Saturday.
(With ANI inputs)
