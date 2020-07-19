Coronavirus in India: Milind Soman says India has handled pandemic 'pretty well so far'

Model and actor Milind Soman keeps his fans inspired and informed on social media by posting his workout videos and news.
Today, the actor shared his thoughts on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soman took to Twitter and wrote that India has handled the highly infectious pandemic pretty well so far.
"For a democracy of 1.3 billion people (or is it 1.4?) who don't speak one language and have a million different cultures, attitudes and opinions, we seem to have handled a highly infectious pandemic pretty well so far," wrote Soman.
This new comment by Soman was well-received by some netizens while others did not agree with him and said that India failed to manage the pandemic properly and thus, many had lost their lives.
One user commented, "Could have been remarkably better if all citizens would have stuck to government guidelines such as masking, physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary roaming outside the home."
"No, we failed n many lost lives and still are. Let's not normalise the situation and give credit where it does not lie. Study Kerala's performance to understand. We have elected reps at 3 levels of govt - Central, state, and local; it's proportional hierarchical representation (sic)," wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries rose to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in a day.
The data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed that 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far.
Currently, there are 3,73,379 active cases in the country. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.
This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000. Of the 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 27 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Haryana, 16 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.
Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported seven fatalities each followed by Telangana with six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir five, Odisha and Puducherry three each, Assam, Tripura and Kerala two each while Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have registered a fatality each.
