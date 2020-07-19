Coronavirus in India: Milind Soman says India has handled pandemic 'pretty well so far'

Model and actor Milind Soman keeps his fans inspired and informed on social media by posting his workout videos and news.

Today, the actor shared his thoughts on India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soman took to Twitter and wrote that India has handled the highly infectious pandemic pretty well so far.

"For a democracy of 1.3 billion people (or is it 1.4?) who don't speak one language and have a million different cultures, attitudes and opinions, we seem to have handled a highly infectious pandemic pretty well so far," wrote Soman.