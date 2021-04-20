'Corona jayega chaddi me': Shefali Jariwala trolled for stepping out to buy essentials wearing ‘hot shorts’

Shefali Jariwala, best known as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’, a remix which spread like wildfire back in 2002, revived her fame with her wildcard entry in 'Bigg Boss' season 13.

Recently, the sizzling diva stepped out in a stylish ensemble to shop for essentials, during which she was photographed by the paparazzi.

Shefali opted for a crisp white shirt and paired it with hot denim shorts, giving her a chic appearance, perfect for the summer.