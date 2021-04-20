'Corona jayega chaddi me': Shefali Jariwala trolled for stepping out to buy essentials wearing ‘hot shorts’

Shefali Jariwala, best known as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’, a remix which spread like wildfire back in 2002, revived her fame with her wildcard entry in 'Bigg Boss' season 13.
Recently, the sizzling diva stepped out in a stylish ensemble to shop for essentials, during which she was photographed by the paparazzi.
Shefali opted for a crisp white shirt and paired it with hot denim shorts, giving her a chic appearance, perfect for the summer.
However, a section of netizens trolled Jariwala for her “choice of clothes”.
One user wrote, “She badly needs some good clothes.”
“Corona ghus jayega chaddi me,” added another.
One user commented, “Oh god grocery k liye bhi ye clothes wear karna zarori rehta kya?”
“I hope the "essentials" included a decent pair of jeans,” wrote another user.
After ‘Kaanta Lagaa’, Shefali appeared in 2004 Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as Bijili. Later, she appeared with her boyfriend in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. In 2018, she entered in web world with a female protagonist role in web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade.
Shefali was recently seen in the season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". During her stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of headlines for her fights with the other housemates -- especially Asim Riaz.
