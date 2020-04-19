Coroanvirus crisis just got worse, Salman to drop new song called 'Pyar Karona'

Salman Khan has shared the teaser of his new track, 'Pyaar Karona', which is based on the coronavirus crisis. The song is dropping this Monday, April 20, on Salman's YouTube channel.
Salman Khan fans are up for a treat as the superstar is not just making his YouTube debut but is also dropping a new track. The 'Dabangg 3' actor is all set to drop 'Pyaar Karona'. Salman Khan's latest single is written by him and Hussain Dalal, while it is composed by brothers Sajid and Wajid Khan. 'Pyaar Karona' is crooned by Salman Khan and will be released on his new handle on the video sharing app. Announcing the news, Salman shared a teaser and wrote, "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow"
"Salman has often shared glimpses of his personal space through funny videos, and fans have always demanded more. Through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him", said a source when Salman made the announcement of his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, the actor has also been using his platform to educate fans and followers about COVID-19. After the Bandra mob incident, Salman Khan had lashed out at 'gawars' for violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules. In a 10-minute video, he spoke out against those violating the lockdown. Schooling those who leave their homes, and putting their families at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khan had urged everyone to maintain social distancing.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)