Coroanvirus crisis just got worse, Salman to drop new song called 'Pyar Karona'

Salman Khan has shared the teaser of his new track, 'Pyaar Karona', which is based on the coronavirus crisis. The song is dropping this Monday, April 20, on Salman's YouTube channel.

Salman Khan fans are up for a treat as the superstar is not just making his YouTube debut but is also dropping a new track. The 'Dabangg 3' actor is all set to drop 'Pyaar Karona'. Salman Khan's latest single is written by him and Hussain Dalal, while it is composed by brothers Sajid and Wajid Khan. 'Pyaar Karona' is crooned by Salman Khan and will be released on his new handle on the video sharing app. Announcing the news, Salman shared a teaser and wrote, "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow"