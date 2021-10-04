Cordelia cruise raid: Here's a list of items recovered by NCB

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan and 2 others- Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

NCB produced Aryan Khan and other seven accused in the rave party bust on a cruise ship before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday.

Here's a list of list of items seized by NCB following the cruise raid:



1. 13 grams of cocaine

2. 5 grams of mephedrone (MD)

3. 21 grams of Charas

4. 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy)

5. Cash worth Rs 1.33 lakh

What drugs/ items was recovered from who?

Aryan Khan- No drugs recovered from possession Arbaz Seth Merchant- 6 gms of Charas (small quantity) Munmun Dhamecha - 5 gms of Charas (small quantity) Vikrant Chhokar- 5 gm's Mephedrone, 10gms cocaine (intermediate quantity) Ishmeet Singh - 14 MDMA (Ecstacy) pills Mohak Jaiswal - No recovery, but he provided Nupur Sarika with 4 MDMA pills Gomit Chopra- 4 pills

The eight revellers were nabbed at various times on Sunday after the NCB swooped onto their alleged drug party aboard the Cordelia Cruises ship on Saturday evening, shocking people in the entertainment industry and the common masses.



On Monday, NCB detained eight people after searching a cruise ship on its return to Mumbai. The anti-drug agency also found some documents and some material, suspected to be drugs, after an over six-hour-long search onboard the ship, the official said, without divulging any further details.



Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:39 PM IST