Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan’s mom gives mahurat clap for the remake

Filmmaker David Dhawan and his team are all set to start shooting for the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The shooting of the film began in Bangkok today. It was Varun’s mother Karuna Dhawan who gave the ‘Mahurat’ clap for the film.

David and son Varun Dhawan last worked together in Judwaa 2. The film was a success at the box office. Before leaving for the shoot, Varun Dhawan was seen flaunting the Coolie No 1 jacket at the Mumbai airport. The lead actress of the film, Sara Ali Khan had also posted a video of herself where she was flaunting the jacket which read Coolie No. 1.