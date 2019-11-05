Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan's COOL look with Sara Ali Khan from sets

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick 'Coolie No. 1'.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. "He's a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii haiN yeh Sara Ra," it read.

In the picture shared by the 'Kalank' actor, he is wearing the typical attire of a coolie, complete with a red kurta and badge on his arm encrypted with 'Coolie No. 1'. Sara, on the other hand, looks ethereal in an all-white suit, soft curls, and subtle make-up. Hand-in-hand, both the actors are all smiles while posing for the camera.