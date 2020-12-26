Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan’s action-packed 'Subway Surfers' scene is the internet's favourite new meme

New-age Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently collaborated with father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the film “Coolie No. 1” co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

The film released on Amazon Prime on Christmas 2020, making it available for movie buffs to stay at home amid the pandemic and enjoy the comedy drama.

Now, netizens have stumbled across a scene from the film which features Varun doing some over the top stunts at the railway station to save a kid who is in harm’s way.