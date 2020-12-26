Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan’s action-packed 'Subway Surfers' scene is the internet's favourite new meme

New-age Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently collaborated with father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the film “Coolie No. 1” co-starring Sara Ali Khan.
The film released on Amazon Prime on Christmas 2020, making it available for movie buffs to stay at home amid the pandemic and enjoy the comedy drama.
Now, netizens have stumbled across a scene from the film which features Varun doing some over the top stunts at the railway station to save a kid who is in harm’s way.
The scene however has turned into a meme, resulting in some hilarious commentary on Twitter.
One user wrote, "I did this when i was playing subway surfers."
"Normal person will fall backward after jumping on speeding train but Varun is David Dhawan's son," added another.
Check out the reactions below.
Opening up on working with his father again after “Main Tera Hero” and “Judwaa 2”, Varun called the filmmaker a livewire.
Asked how it was working with his father, Varun told IANS: "He's a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool."
“Coolie No. 1” is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original, too, was directed by David Dhawan.
In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the roles of Govinda and Karisma, with a "fresh" twist".
“Coolie No.1” also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.
