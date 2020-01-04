Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to groove to Govinda's iconic ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’

Doing retro numbers has become more a norm than an exception in our films. 2-films old Sara Ali Khan has already danced with Ranveer Singh to an old song ‘Aankh Mare’ in Simmba. She will now share the dance floor with Varun Dhawan as the duo swing to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ from Coolie No.1.

And here is the thing: the dance movements would be an exact replica of the original. Says a source close to the Coolie No 1 team, “Varun and Sara have been told by David Dhawan to study the exact dance steps. They aren’t easy. Govinda and Karisma were the best dancers we had. Varun and Sara cannot hope to match up with them. But they will try.”

Director David Dhawan also came up with the idea of roping in the originals Govinda and Karisma while Varun and Sara danced to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’. But considering how drastically David’s dosti with Govinda has dropped, the idea was given a quick burial.