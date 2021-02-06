Rajpal Yadav comes under scanner for feeding Siberian birds amid flu outbreak

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 has come under scanner for feeding birds amid the flu outbreak across the country.

According to reports, Yadav was feeding Siberian birds on the Sangam coast in Prayagraj.

For those unversed, these birds have been banned in the wake of a bird flu outbreak.

Not to mention, the district administration had also ordered a ban on feeding them. As per a report by DNA, no one tried stopping the actor from feeding the birds despite clear instructions under the ban.

However, the administration claims that security personnel were deployed at the Sangam coast and nearby wetlands of Uttar Pradesh to stop people from feeding the birds that have flocked there recently.

SP, Crime, Ashutosh Mishra asserted that an inquiry will be conducted, after a video of the actor feeding the birds surfaced.

Last month, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi landed the boatman in trouble, after Dhawan was seen in photographs feeding birds.

Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had told a news agency that action would be taken against the boatman but not the tourist.

"It was made clear to the boatmen by the police and administration that they should not allow the tourists on their boats to feed the birds. Whosoever flouted these rules will be served notice, and they will be asked as to why their licence should not be cancelled.

"No action will be taken against the tourists," Sharma was quoted as saying by the media.

Last week, the Centre said the outbreak of bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed in 10 states, while 13 states have reported the disease in crows and migratory and wild birds.

Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir have confirmed the outbreak of the avian influenza in poultry birds, whereas Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Bihar have reported the outbreak in crows and migratory and wild birds.