'Cooks in India enter home forcefully': Sonam Kapoor trolled for saying she has 'freedom to cook and clean in London'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying in London, spilled the beans on her life overseas as she does all the household chores by herself.

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.”

The actress however, is now being trolled for her statement.

One user wrote, “India has no freedom. Maids, cooks enter in home forcefully and don't let you do anything.”

“Someone please tell her that she is more than welcome to come and enjoy the same freedom at my home too. I could use a little break from all the freedom I have been enjoying out here,” added another.

One user commented, “Her Rich husband is using a woke actress as maid, for saving £15 per hour for cleaning services. Patriarchy patriarchy wali ko kaam wali bai bana diya.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I didn't understand what was stopping her from doing all her own work in Bharat too?? Why did she have to move to London to enjoy this freedom?? Talk of logic.”

