'Conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby': Kalki Koechlin on how she met boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her first baby in February 2020, has revealed how she met her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Sharing her love story with Israeli classical pianist, the 'Sacred Games' actress revealed that they met at a petrol station on her way to the Dead Sea and 'started a conversation that lasted them several years of togetherness and a baby.'

Sharing an adorable picture with Sappho's father, Kalki opened up about their long-distance relationship and wrote, "We did the Bombay-Jerusalem commute every month for a couple of years where I used to pack fresh coconuts in my suitcase to Israel and he brought kilos of oranges and avocados to India.

He got me to eat middle-eastern salad for breakfast, I got him to eat three regular meals a day. He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar."

"He’s Jewish. Part Russian, part Polish, part Iranian. I’m of French origin, born and brought up in India. My first name is Hindu, my last name is Protestant. We have a daughter with a Greek name to whom we speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil.

We don't follow any religious rites at home but we share our different customs and food. We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts," she added.

