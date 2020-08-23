Contempt of Court: AG rejects petition against Swara Bhasker for comments about Ayodhya verdict

Earlier this month, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court against Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, seeking initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings for her comments criticizing the top court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. The petition has reportedly been rejected by Attorney General KK Venugopal.

According to a report, Usha Shetty from Karnataka had filed the plea and placed it before the Attorney General of India for his consent to list the matter before the apex court. Rejecting the plea, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the comments referred to the Judgement of Supreme Court and were not an attack on the institution, reported Live Laws.

"The comments refers to the Judgment of Supreme Court and is not an attack on the institution. This does not offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalise or lower the authority of the Supreme Court. The 2nd Statement is a vague statement not related to any particular Court and something which is so general that no one would take any serious note of this statement. I therefore decline consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Ms. Swara Bhaskar," the Attorney General was quoted as saying by Live Law India.

On February 1 Swara Bhasker, who was present at the 'Artists against Communalism' panel discussion in Mumbai, had allegedly said, "We are now in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the Constitution or not…We are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states in a judgment that the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque."

On November 9, 2019, in a unanimous judgment, a five-judge bench of Supreme Court led by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the 2.77-acre disputed land parcel had been occupied in the 16th century to build the mosque razed in 1992. The disputed land was awarded to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants in the case.

The petitioner had said that Bhasker's statements criticizing the judgement were derogatory and intended to scandalize the Supreme Court. "It is not merely a cheap stunt for publicity but a deliberate attempt to incite masses to “resist and revolt against the apex court. The statement intends to incite a feeling of no confidence amongst the public with respect to the proceedings of the Supreme Court. It amounts to criminal contempt," Shetty stated in the petition.