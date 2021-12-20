Conman Sukesh wanted to woo Jacqueline Fernandez by making a Rs 500 crore woman superhero film for her: Report

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a long time now due to her alleged past relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to several media reports, Sukesh went all out to woo Jacqueline. After a list of luxury items, including cars, a horse and other gifts have been made public, a source informed IndiaToday.in that Sukesh also resorted to other tactics to impress Jacqueline and had also promised to produce a series of films for her.

Using fake alibis and dropping names of A-list producers, Sukesh allegedly told Jacqueline that he would even produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project with her.

According to a report in India Today, Sukesh promised her that he would produce India’s first woman superhero project with her that would involve Hollywood VFX artists, and it will be shot on a global scale.

Sukesh also told Jacqueline that she resembled Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and that she deserved a superhero series made around her.

The conman has been currently under investigation and in a recent conversation with Enforcement Directorate (ED). He allegedly extorted over Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, between June 2020 and May 2021.

The ED has alleged that Sukesh was in regular contact with Jacqueline from February 2021 till he got arrested on August 7, 2021.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:22 PM IST