Congress to turn legal heat on Kangana Ranaut over 'bheek' remark

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress have lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut after she mocked the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by saying that offering ‘the other cheek’ gets one ‘bheekh’, not freedom.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said the party would take legal action against Ranaut for her alleged defamatory statement against Mahatma Gandhi. “Congress will register an official complaint against her with Mumbai Police,” he said. The Centre should immediately take back the Padmashri awarded to her, he added.

Patole, along with the state party chief spokesman Atul Londhe, alleged that demeaning the father of the nation and other freedom fighters amounted to sedition and action should be taken against Ranaut for doing so.

What Ranaut was blabbering was “part of a cunning ploy by the BJP and the RSS to discredit the freedom struggle. We allege that the BJP also supports this and it should clarify its position in this regard,” Patole said. He urged the media not to give Ranaut a platform in the future if she continued to make such derogatory remarks against freedom fighters.

Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar called Ranaut a “naachnewali” who is not even worthy of taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi. “Koi naachnewali Mahatmaji ke upar agar baat karti hai toh uska uttar dena main theek nahi samajhta. (I don’t even think it is worth talking about a dancer who talks about Mahatma Gandhi),” he said.

NCP chief spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik also condemned Ranaut’s remarks saying such character assassination would not be accepted in the country. “A woman who speaks after consuming Malana Cream cannot destroy Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts. Kangana Ranaut has insulted Mahatma Gandhi. The idea of non-violence has been accepted by the world. Violence does not solve any problem,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Ranaut had insulted the nation and she must apologise.

Earlier, the MVA partners had criticised Ranaut for her statement that India’s freedom in 1947 was not freedom but ‘bheekh’. “And we got real freedom in 2014,” she had said.

State Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, “This is the BJP’s version of ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ who dares to slander the freedom struggle and the sacrifices of the martyrs with her ‘Azaadi bheekh me mili hai’ statement now.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:00 PM IST