Confirmed! 'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal to marry Anushka Ranjan this weekend

Its wedding bells for 'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal, who will be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Anushka Ranjan this weekend.

According to sources close to The Free Press Journal, Aditya and Anushka will take the plunge on November 21st. The duo will be holding their mehndi and sangeet on November 20th with close friends and family members in attendance.

Last month, Anushka marked her 30th birthday with gal pals Alia Bhatt, sister Akansha, Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. However, the occasion seconded as a low-key bridal shower as well.

As per reports, the wedding preparations have begun and it is the talk of all the household conversations. Also, both the families are very excited.

The wedding will take place keeping all Covid-19 protocols in mind and the couple has already locked on their outfits.

In a recent interview, Ranjan had said that the reports of their wedding took her by surprise. Asked if it bothers her when her personal life is in the news, Anushka said that she doesn't mind. She said that she's okay with her personal life making headlines "as long as it is positive."

Aditya and Anushka have been dating each other for the last couple of years. They have time and again dismissed dating rumours, however, they often share adorable pictures with each other and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his Hindi film debut with the critically-acclaimed Manisha Koirala starrer 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story'. Post that, Aditya starred in a slew of films like 'Tum Bin 2', 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', 'Namaste England', 'Student of the Year 2', and entered the digital world with the web series 'Fittrat' and ‘The Empire’.

On the other hand, Anushka has starred in films like 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', and 'Wedding Pullav'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:21 AM IST