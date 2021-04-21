Confirmed! Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release theatrically and on OTT this Eid

"Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" would simultaneously stream on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex and release on all leading DTH operators-Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

The film would also open in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said the coronavirus pandemic forced the team to "innovate" their distribution strategy at a time when several states have either put an occupancy cap or completely shut down cinema halls.

"While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we'd be doing a disservice to Salman's fans nationwide if we aren't able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film.

"There cannot be a better film than 'Radhe' to offer the audiences who've been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now," Patel said in a statement.

The team is planning to release the film in over 40 countries across all international territories including Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe.

A spokesperson from Salman Khan Films' said it was important to think "out-of-the-box" to tackle the current crisis and a multi-platform release, which would also bring relief to national exhibitors, was ideal.