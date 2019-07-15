CONFIRMED: Pooja Batra marries 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Nawab Shah after five months of dating

Ever since Pooja Batra began dating Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah, the two of them have been sharing quite a lot of PDA-filled moments on their social media. While it has only been five months since they began dating, the couple has already tied the knot. Pooja Batra has confirmed that she married Nawab Shah in a private ceremony in New Delhi in presence of both of their families.
Pooja Batra shared that they had an Arya Samaj wedding and they will register their wedding later this week. The speculations were rife about their wedding after Nawab Shah had shared an Instagram story last week of someone wearing red bangles (choora) in the video. Pooja said that their families were asking why they were delaying but once she knew she wanted to spend her life with Nawab, there was no point in delaying it. She said that she knew Nawab by virtue of acting but got to know him better after a friend re-introduced them in February this year.
Pooja Batra was earlier married for nine years to Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon, Sonu Ahluwalia. The couple parted ways in 2011. The actress is looking for more jobs in India and was last seen in Mirror Games.
Pooja Batra was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. She has starred in movies like Virasat, Bhai, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye.
