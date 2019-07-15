CONFIRMED: Pooja Batra marries 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Nawab Shah after five months of dating

Pooja Batra shared that they had an Arya Samaj wedding and they will register their wedding later this week. The speculations were rife about their wedding after Nawab Shah had shared an Instagram story last week of someone wearing red bangles (choora) in the video. Pooja said that their families were asking why they were delaying but once she knew she wanted to spend her life with Nawab, there was no point in delaying it. She said that she knew Nawab by virtue of acting but got to know him better after a friend re-introduced them in February this year.