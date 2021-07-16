'Completely false and malicious': T- Series issues statement amid rape allegations against Bhushan Kumar

Mumbai Police have registered a case against T-Series' managing director Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said on Friday.

The offence was registered on Thursday at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, who is an actor, he said.

As per the complaint, Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some project of his company, the official said.

Sources in the police department told news agency PTI that the complainant knew Kumar since the last few years and he allegedly sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020 at various places.

The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, the official said.

According to the official, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, Kumar's company has issued a statement and said the rape allegations are "completely false and malicious". We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action, the statement added.

Here's T-Series' complete statement:

The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action.

(With PTI inputs)