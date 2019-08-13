Complaint filed against Payal Rohatgi on comment over Zaira Wasim’s Bollywood exit

Payal Rohatgi has been accused of posting malicious content and promoting enmity between different religious groups. A letter was submitted against her Instagram post on July 8 which shares her views about Zaira Wasim’s exit from Bollywood.

A six page complaint was submitted at the Oshiwara police station and the Cyber Cell on July 31st by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan. He alleged Payal, “has indulged in unlawful, illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading/promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by way of mischievously and spitefully posting derogatory and defamatory posts with an intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings/sentiments” stated a report in Mid-Day.

Khan in the letter also requests Oshiwara police station’s senior inspector Kishor V Gayke to take strict action and file an FIR, the complaint read, "An FIR is anticipated, as a lesson should be taught to such anti-secular people who are spreading hate. An example should be given to all such hate-mongering people."

Kishor Gayke told the news portal, "We have received the complaint against Rohatgi and we are in the process of finding out the truth in the complaint letter."

Payal also commented on the matter but refrained for sharing any details she said, "I will have to read a copy of the complaint, and only then will my lawyer respond as per law." The post on Instagram however is a statement where she called out the women inequality in Islam.