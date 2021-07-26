Comedian Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua insaan’; labels ‘The Family Man’ as porn

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to alleged creation of pornographic films.

When comedian Sunil Pal was asked to comment on the same, he called it “necessary” and blamed it on lack of censorship of web series.

Sunil said, “The web series being made these days cannot be watched at home. I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more badtameez and gira hua insaan.”

"The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like? Now they have stopped the season and kept people wondering what happened in Lonavala,” he added.

In an earlier interview, filmmaker Krishna DK, who is the co-creator alongside Raj of 'The Family Man', had said that the Lonavala mystery in the show 'shouldn't' be getting the sort of attention that it does.

For those unversed, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar's characters Suchi and Arvind travel to Lonavala on a business trip and the makers have left that thread dangling as to what happened between them there.

Priyamani had also revealed that she still receives a lot of hate on social media as fans of the show believe that Suchi has treated her husband Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, unfairly.

'The Family Man' returned with the second season in June. It also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, and Vedant Sinha.

Meanwhile, the season two finale of 'The Family Man' drops more than a hint about the potential renewal as a third installment.