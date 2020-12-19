Comedian and YouTuber Biswa Kalyan Rath ties the knot with 'Murder 2' actress Sulagna Panigrahi

Biswa is best known for the YouTube comedy series, “Pretentious Movie Reviews” with fellow comedian Kanan Gill.

On the other hand, Sulagna started her career on television with shows like "Amber Dhara" and "Do Saheliyaan".

She made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film “Murder 2” in which she essayed the role of Reshma, a college student who supports her financially distressed family by becoming a prostitute. Sulagna was nominated Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Besides that, she has also worked in films like "Guru Dakshina", and "Raid".

She was last seen in Amazon Prime’s “Afsos”.