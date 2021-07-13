'Cocktail' turns 9: When Deepika Padukone thought Imtiaz Ali was casting her as Meera not Veronica

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who's celebrating nine years of her film 'Cocktail', recently spoke about her character from the film and said that it was a 'turning point' in her professional and personal career.

'Cocktail', which released in 2012, featured Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film revolved around a bitter-sweet relationship between the trio which ends into a love triangle.

The saga of romance and friendship won hearts and got rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Deepika's character Veronica in the romantic-drama remains to be one of her most-loved performances onscreen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika spoke about how her character resonated with millions and said that it will always be one of her most special characters.