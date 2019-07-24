Clicked! Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and more

While Mumbai has been engulfed by rains again this week, Bollywood actors continue on with their schedules around the city. Parineeti Chopra who returned home post celebrating sister Priyanka’s birthday was snapped at the airport in all black outfit matching it with white sneakers.
Kriti Sanon who is often seen in stripped outfits was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a Blue and peach checkered long jacket with a blue and white crop top and pants. She paired it with brown sling bag, and white converse.
Other actors spotted at the airport were, Sonu Sood, Hiten Jetwani and Janhvi Kapoor. The actress was spotted in a white salwar suit.
However sister Khushi was spotted in Bandra wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants. Snapped while heading back to her car she was seen with a Goyard tote bag.
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were snapped in Bandra while stepping out of the Diva Yoga studio.
Sunny Leone was snapped while out with her son in Juhu, she was seen wearing a blue crop top and jeans with a brown jacket and her hair in a bun.
Janhvi post returning home early in the morning was spotted outside her gym, with her signature Spongebob Squarepants bag, in neon layers and black shorts.
Sidharth Malhotra who is gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi was spotted at the Mumbai Airport flying out in a casual look. He was seen in a grey hoodie and black pants perfect for the rainy weather.
