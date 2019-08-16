Bollywood

Clicked! Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and other B-town celebs spotted across Mumbai

Akshay Kumar’s most awaited movie ‘Mission Mangal’ released yesterday. The actor who is known for his humour and off beat things did something unusual recently. He visited the INOX movie theatre for one of the Mission Mangal’s shows. Akshay and his fans too enjoyed his surprise visit also many fans get a privilege to click a selfie with their favourite Bollywood actor.

As we all know how Malaika Arora is a big time fitness freak. Earlier this morning she visited her gym but today her sister Amrita also accompanied her. Paparazzi snapped Arora sister’s outside the gym as they both were stepping out.

‘De De Pyaar De’ actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted today at the Mumbai airport. Shraddha Kapoor was also caught by lenses at the airport, she was all smiles to paps in denim attire.

