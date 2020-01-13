'Click karne se pehle bahut struggle kiya': Twitter reacts to Ananya Panday's space buns tribute to Princess Leia

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress, Ananya Panday recently made headlines when 'Gully Boy' fame, Sidhant Chaturvedi took a hilarious dig at her.

"Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" -- a savage reply by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to actress Ananya Pandey's nepotism statement -- became internet's favourite meme ingredient. And the internet is still not over it!

The newbie, Ananya Panday, took to Twitter to share an aesthetically pleasing picture of herself. 'The Student of the Year 2' debutant looked super hot as she flaunted her sexy midriff in a grey tank top and sweatpants. Ananya tied her hair up in buns, 'in space buns' and captioned the picture, "Gimme more space (buns)"