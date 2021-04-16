'Clearly a smear campaign': Kartik Aaryan's fans lash out at Karan Johar over 'Dostana 2' row, raise nepotism issue

Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions on Friday evening posted a note to officially announce that actor Kartik Aaryan will no longer star in the filmmaker's upcoming 'Dostana 2'.
"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read.
As per unconfirmed reports, differences reportedly emerged between the makers and the actor, and Dharma Productions have decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. According to unauthenticated sources, the makers have lost around Rs 20 crore with Kartik's exit, since 20 days of shoot were already completed and these will have to be re-shot with a new actor.
Soon after the statement was shared, a section of netizens claimed that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is an 'outsider'.
A few Twitter users even compared Kartik's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik's fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.
A user wrote: "Dignified silence and Karan Johar doesn't go well with each other."
"Just because some outsider didn't lick your boots doesn't mean he is unprofessional... start respecting.. see beyond star kids and petty PR," wrote another.
A comment read: 'Unprofessional behavior' This is clearly a smear campaign to sabotage #KartikAaryan's career. Kartik is in the top of the game that too being an outsider, hence they're trying ruin his image, just like they did to other outsider like Kangana Ranaut."
Check out the tweets here:
