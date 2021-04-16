'Clearly a smear campaign': Kartik Aaryan's fans lash out at Karan Johar over 'Dostana 2' row, raise nepotism issue

A few Twitter users even compared Kartik's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik's fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.

A user wrote: "Dignified silence and Karan Johar doesn't go well with each other."

"Just because some outsider didn't lick your boots doesn't mean he is unprofessional... start respecting.. see beyond star kids and petty PR," wrote another.

A comment read: 'Unprofessional behavior' This is clearly a smear campaign to sabotage #KartikAaryan's career. Kartik is in the top of the game that too being an outsider, hence they're trying ruin his image, just like they did to other outsider like Kangana Ranaut."

