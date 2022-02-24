'Clear victory of freedom of speech': Bhansali's legal team on SC dismissing plea seeking stay on release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking an injunction on the release of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled for release on February 25.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheswari dismissed the plea of Babuji Rawji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai, against the Bombay High Court's order declining him various reliefs such as interim stay on the release of the movie.

Bhansali Production's legal advisory commented on the win and said that the SC order is the clear victory of the freedom of speech and expression.

"We are extremely elated and happy to represent Bhansali production and Mr. Bhansali in these proceedings. The order is the clear victory of the freedom of speech and expression at a time when one of the most hallowed freedoms among the fundamental rights is constantly under attack," said Naomi Chandra (Partner, TMT Law Practice).

Speaking on the sidelines of the Berlin International Film Festival where 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' had its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala segment, Bhansali had said that directors enjoy "tremendous" creative freedom in India and he never faced any "restrictions" during the making of his latest movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

"I think we're in a country where freedom of expression is given and its full power is there. We were never restricted. We were never stopped from saying anything we wanted to. We were never told what to say and what not to say. It's completely up to us," the filmmaker said.

"So the kind of creative freedom that a filmmaker or an actor or a producer enjoys in our country is tremendous. And I think it's very commendable that till now we've not been restricted or put into a corner and say, 'You can't do this.' But no, we didn't have to take any permissions or anything," he added.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:58 PM IST