'Cleaning the virus': Netizens thank Twitter India for suspending Payal Rohatgi's account

Model-actress Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account got suspended on Monday. The 'Bigg Boss' fame, who often makes headlines for her controversial tweets, shared a video on Instagram and said that the reasons were unknown to her as she was not sent any email from Twitter India. Urging netizens to help her restore her account, Payal had blamed 'liberals and extremists' for it.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and celebrated the 'good news'. A user wrote, "A great job done by @TwitterIndia @Twitter. They suspended the account of #PayalRohtagi! At least now rest of the parjeevi will get to know that twitter isn't a place to spit their s**t."

"Twitter is cleaning the virus," wrote another.

A user tweeted, "Thank you @TwitterIndia for suspending #PayalRohtagi account. If you will do the same for this @kamaalrkhan also then all the waste of twitter will be end @Twitter."

Here are the reactions: