'Cleaning the virus': Netizens thank Twitter India for suspending Payal Rohatgi's account

Model-actress Payal Rohatgi's Twitter account got suspended on Monday. The 'Bigg Boss' fame, who often makes headlines for her controversial tweets, shared a video on Instagram and said that the reasons were unknown to her as she was not sent any email from Twitter India. Urging netizens to help her restore her account, Payal had blamed 'liberals and extremists' for it.
Meanwhile, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and celebrated the 'good news'. A user wrote, "A great job done by @TwitterIndia @Twitter. They suspended the account of #PayalRohtagi! At least now rest of the parjeevi will get to know that twitter isn't a place to spit their s**t."
"Twitter is cleaning the virus," wrote another.
A user tweeted, "Thank you @TwitterIndia for suspending #PayalRohtagi account. If you will do the same for this @kamaalrkhan also then all the waste of twitter will be end @Twitter."
Here are the reactions:
Sharing screenshots of her controversial tweets, a user wrote, "For Gutter-mouth #PayalRohtagi, twitter was the only option to get peoples (read: right-wing) attention through hurling abuse to others, spreading hatred and spitting venom... Good that her account is suspended. Here are a few examples of her vile mind..."
In her video message, Payal said, "No reason has been given, no e-mail has been sent on my official e-mail id and my account has been suspended. I don't know what the reason is. It is for all of you'll to figure out with Twitter India that why have they deleted my account. Neither do I abuse people nor do I use any wrong word for anyone."
"I obviously attempt to share facts, but this effort of mine has been projected in a bad light by liberals and people who are extremists, who control Twitter. Hence, I appeal to people to please urge Twitter to restore my account, otherwise, I will not be able to talk to everyone," she added.
