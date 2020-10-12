'Classic example of celeb privilege': Sapna Bhavnani on Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted two days time to actor Richa Chadha and aspiring actor Payal Ghosh to file 'consent terms' for settling the dispute between them with regard to the defamation suit filed by Chadha against Ghosh.
Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the high court last week that his client regrets the statement she made, and sought to withdraw it and apologise. Satpute reiterated that Ghosh was withdrawing her statement and apologising, but with certain conditions.
"After settling this matter, the plaintiff (Chadha) should not file any criminal case against the defendant," Satpute said.
"After the last hearing, the plaintiff made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. This has resulted in the defendant being trolled on social media. But, we would like to settle the matter", he said.
Reacting to the same, celebrity hairstylist and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter and wrote: "another classic example of celeb privilege .. you take someone to court for defamation and then announce you have won the case when it is still being heard and media falls for it and journos like barkha dutt cover it .. THIS IS THE STATE OF EVERYTHING TODAY. #false"
Last week, Chadha filed the suit against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement against her and sought monetary compensation as damages. Ghosh, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy.
The HC also continued its interim order passed last week by which it had restrained persons from making any false or derogatory statements against the plaintiff.
On September 23, Ghosh lodged an FIR at Versova police station in Mumbai, accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013.
During his questioning by police on October 1, Kashyap denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.
(With inputs from PTI)
