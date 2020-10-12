'Classic example of celeb privilege': Sapna Bhavnani on Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted two days time to actor Richa Chadha and aspiring actor Payal Ghosh to file 'consent terms' for settling the dispute between them with regard to the defamation suit filed by Chadha against Ghosh.

Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told the high court last week that his client regrets the statement she made, and sought to withdraw it and apologise. Satpute reiterated that Ghosh was withdrawing her statement and apologising, but with certain conditions.

"After settling this matter, the plaintiff (Chadha) should not file any criminal case against the defendant," Satpute said.

"After the last hearing, the plaintiff made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. This has resulted in the defendant being trolled on social media. But, we would like to settle the matter", he said.

Reacting to the same, celebrity hairstylist and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter and wrote: "another classic example of celeb privilege .. you take someone to court for defamation and then announce you have won the case when it is still being heard and media falls for it and journos like barkha dutt cover it .. THIS IS THE STATE OF EVERYTHING TODAY. #false"