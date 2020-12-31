Class of 2021: From Ahan Shetty to Manushi Chhillar - Bollywood debutants coming up in New Year

Namashi Chakraborty

Early stills of his debut film "Bad Boy" drew comparisons with the handsome features of his father, yesteryears' superstar Mithun Chakraborty. The youngster is ready to take on all the comparisons and is excited about the romantic comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Namashi describes his debut feature as a "fun and youthful film". He is paired with debutant Amrin Qureshi, daughter of Sajid Qureshi, who is the producer of the film.

Rinzing Denzongpa

Son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, Rinzing will show his action avatar in "Squad". His debut film has also been delayed due to the pandemic. He has been cast opposite Malvika, who is the niece of veteran actress Anita Raaj. Many would remember Malvika as the young Pooja, or Poo in Karan Johar's 2001 directorial "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham".

Pashmina Roshan

The daughter of composer Rajesh Roshan is yet to make an official announcement about her Bollywood debut, but there have been rumours. What added fuel was her cousin, actor Hrithik Roshan, sharing social media posts about her and writing positive words like "Proud of you Pashmina" on Instagram.