Clad in red saree and sindoor, Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karva Chauth with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018.

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse.

Last year Priyanka and Nick celebrated the festival for the first time where the American pop star shared on social media how his wife had taught him about Hindu culture and religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" he wrote.

On work front, the former Miss World completed two decades in showbiz. The global star also rolled out her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished’ last month.

The ‘Quantico’ star has also bagged another Hollywood film – a romantic drama alongside Sam Heughan, and singing sensation Celine Dion.

So far, Priyanka has featured in three Hollywood films which include "Baywatch", "A Kid Like Jake", and "Isn't It Romantic?".

On work front, she will next be seen in “Matrix 4”, "We Can Be Heroes", and "The White Tiger".

She recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World of Calm".

She is also collaborating with Amazon on two television projects: "Sangeet" an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition in which the families of the bride and groom compete against each other in song and dance, and "Citadel", Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series in which she will star with Richard Madden.