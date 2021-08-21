Clad in IAF uniform, Kangana Ranaut gears up to shoot upcoming film 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut began shooting for a new schedule of her film “Tejas”. The actress shared a new behind the scenes picture from sets with the director.

She took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team."

Besides "Tejas", Kangana will be seen in action thriller "Dhaakad". Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and is scheduled to release on October 1.

Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi" an upcoming biopic on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J. Jayalalithaa.

Talented actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays the lead role, has impressed everyone with her convincing look as Thalaivi in the trailer. It'll be interesting to see how the actress, a firebrand in her own right, essays the role of one of India's most powerful women politicians who was a lioness in her prime.

She will also be seen in "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and also don the director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:31 AM IST