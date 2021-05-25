'Cinematic experience is unparalleled': Actor Bidita Bag doesn’t feel OTT is a threat to the big screen 

Actress Bidita Bag, who is best known for her roles in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Abhay and Bhaukaal, was recently seen along with actor Shreyas Talpade in the web series Teen Do Paanch.

The Hotstar series features Shreyas and Bidita as a childless couple from Noida, that wants to adopt one girl, but end up adopting three kids.

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Bidita shared her experience of working for the show and also opened up on the ongoing OTT vs theatre debate.

Talking about Teen Do Paanch, the actress said, "I play the role of Priyanka and Shreyas essays the role of Vishal. We have been married for seven years but haven't been able to conceive. My character is stressed about not having a baby and begins considering adoption. With every episode, the series progresses into an interesting turn of events and after adopting three children, Priyanka finds that she is pregnant."

Bidita further added that she found the script hilarious and it has the right dose of different emotions.

"Director Amitabh Verma, who is a very popular lyricist, used to sing for us during the shoot and when I have co-actors like Shreyas, Akashdeep Arora, Shantanu Anam, Sheeba Chaddha, Akhilendra Mishra, Brijendra Kala, the set became a laugh riot ground," she said, adding that her experience working for the show has been amazing.

Calling her co-star Shreyas highly cooperative and a grounded man, Bidita said, "He is a sweetheart. A remarkable one of its kind. I needed a blue saree for a particular scene but couldn't source. Shreyas was going to Mumbai for a day. I requested him if he could bring a saree from his wife and to my surprise, he bought a suitcase full of blue sarees to choose from. His wife Deepti Talpade is equally sweet."