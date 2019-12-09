When I am with my partner I don’t need anybody else: Bhumi Pednekar on ideal relationship

Bhumi Pednekar’s fourth film Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of old classic release last week. The actress has had an interesting year and in an interaction she speaks about a year gone by, her challenging roles, criticism and more.

Talking about this year she says, “I am overwhelmed with the year. All these four films have given me something. People have given a lot of love to my roles. I have achieved something or other from each film. I have had no time to sit back and understand, because things are happening so quickly. With release of this film, I think it was a great way to end the year. I will now step and try to understand what all has happened. At the moment I just want to say thank you to everyone. Audience has given me so much love; it is because of their love I feel now that things have been cemented in my life. People at the position have faith in me.”

Bhumi explains that she is happy with her career graph so far and says, “With the seven films of mine that have come out so far what I am really happy about is that you see different shade of me and that has been a conscious choice as I don’t want to be repetitive. I think it is very rare that at such early stage of your career you get such opportunities. I want to thank God. I also want to thank writers for writing such content. Cinema is today, kind of breaking barriers, stereotype. I am lucky have come at a time when films are being made. Otherwise, I would not be able reach here where I am today. These four years have been special for me. Work with every character is same, I don’t have a method or formula, every film requires different kind of preparations. But Pati Patni Aur Woh was kind of a breather for me as rest of my characters were heavy sometimes I used to feel empty. Sonchiriya was emotionally draining compare to Saand Ki Aankh because it was a light hearted drama. Similarly, Bala was also little light-hearted film. If you see any of my characters they have had some pressure of society.”

What is your idea of ideal relationship?

To she says, “I am not in a relationship at the moment but in my fantasy world of relationship, the ideal relationship is where there is lot of love and respect, friendship, that feeling of completeness. When I am with my partner I don’t need anybody else I think that is what the ideal relationship. But it doesn’t always stay like that.”

Bhumi says that even after four years, there is the same pressure on her which she faced while doing the first film and says, “Pressure is same which I had on day one that I never want to be jobless. I am living my dream and I am working so hard. I put blinders on and I prefer to work that way. But if films works or it doesn’t work, it is not in my hand. I don’t understand what audiences like or what they don’t like. So you have to give them respect, we are such a large population and we as a country go through so many emotions, we react to things differently. I just know that I want to be better than my last film. I don’t think about box office and commerce of it.”

The actress has had a fair share of criticism in spite of having experimented with different roles, so talking about it she says, “Criticism has come with every film. I am not the one who gets overwhelmed after reading things on social media. I am confident that whenever my audience will see my film, they will realise whatever issues they had with my character, it will get resolved. So far that is what has happened.

Especially with Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, there was debate over ageism and my character’s skin colour. After the film was released, it settled down. It is heartbreaking and sad, but there is a thrill when same people have nothing to say once they see the final product. I am not a confrontational person, unless it is something that really works me up. I am confident performer. For example, Sonchiriya did not do well but nobody can say that it was not good film and it is a proud moment for me. I have never been part of a film where people have said what is she doing and why is she doing.”