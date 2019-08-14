Cine Workers Association bans Mika Singh post-performance in Karachi, Pakistan

New Delhi: All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

"AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.